Explained: Truth behind the PM Modi-Kovind 'doctored' video that caused stir between BJP, AAP

A new controversy over a video of PM Modi and Ram Nath Kovind had the BJP up in arms against the Aam Aadmi Party. The video has now been flagged by Twitter as "out of context".

Here we take a look at how the controversy unfolded

What exactly happened?

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday shared a video wherein PM Modi is seen looking the other way at cameras as former President Ram Nath Kovind greets parliamentarians on his last day in the Central Hall of Parliament on Saturday.

ऐसा अपमान Very Sorry Sir

ये लोग ऐसे ही हैं, आपका कार्यकाल ख़त्म अब आपकी तरफ़ देखेंगे भी नही। pic.twitter.com/xaGIOkuyDM — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) July 24, 2022

Singh also added the caption, "So insulting, very sorry sir. These people are such, they will now not even look at you as your term has ended."

The video soon went viral with several other opposition leaders sharing it.

How did the BJP respond?

BJP responded with sharp criticism against AAP with the party's IT chief Amit Malviya calling Sanjay Singh a "fake news peddler" along with an unedited cut of the same video that shows PM Modi returning Kovind's greeting and then looking away as the former President greeted other parliamentarians.

Malviya also lashed out at AAP, "How would those (referring to Kejriwal, Sisodia and others) whose lies are caught every day, and who are habituated to insults, know how to respect people?"

Fake news peddler Sanjay Singh at it again. जिनके (केजरीवाल से ले कर सिसोदिया तक) झूठ हर रोज़ पकड़े जाते हो, और अपमान सहना आदत, उन्हें लोगों का सम्मान कैसे किया जाता है, क्या पता? https://t.co/ntGA3OU5wY pic.twitter.com/1nYaN2lfE4 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 24, 2022

Other BJP leaders also slammed AAP MP Sanjay Singh calling for fact checks and blasting the party for trying to show PM Modi in poor light.

Twitter adds advisory for video

Twitter has added an advisory on Sanjay Singh's tweet calling the media 'out of context'.

According to Twitter, synthetic, manipulated, or out-of-context media that may deceive or confuse people and lead to harm should not be shared. Such media may be labelled misleading or out of context in order for users to understand its authenticity and to provide additional context.

How Twitter labels media out of context

Twitter can and may take down or label misleading content that makes dubious claims. It can flag the following types of content as out of context.

** Inauthentic, fictional, or produced media presented or being endorsed as fact or reality, including produced or staged works, reenactments, or exhibitions portrayed as actual events

** Media presented with false or misleading context surrounding the source, location, time, or authenticity of the media

** Media presented with false or misleading context surrounding the identity of the individuals or entities visually depicted in the media

** Media are presented with misstatements or misquotations of what is being said or presented with fabricated claims of fact of what is being depicted

"Tweets with misleading media that are not likely to result in immediate harm but still have a potential to impact public safety, result in harm, or cause widespread confusion towards a public issue (health, environment, safety, human rights and equality, immigration, and social and political stability) may be labeled to reduce their spread and to provide additional context," the social media platform's rules say.

BJP-AAP fight continues

In the backdrop of this stir, the BJP and AAP are also at loggerheads over Delhi's new liquor policy, Kejriwal's visit to Singapore and an event in the national capital which AAP claims was hijacked by the BJP.

Delhi BJP has alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal government was involved in "massive" corruption to benefit liquor companies with its new policy.

AAP government's new excise policy 2021-22 which came into force on November 17 last year drew severe criticism from the opposition and industry experts.

Under the new policy, the retail licences were given to private bidders for 849 vends across the city divided into 32 zones. Opposing the policy, the opposition has lodged complaints with the L-G as well as central agencies seeking a probe into it.

Also Read | AAP has replaced its 'happiness classes' model with 'happiness glasses': BJP



Apart from this, AAP has also accused the Centre of trying to hijack an official function on Sunday, claiming that Delhi Police put up banners carrying pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena were scheduled to attend an event at the Asola Wildlife Sanctuary but Kejriwal skipped it.

"The BJP tore down the pre-existing banners and posters of the LG & the CM that had been put up by the Environment Department and replaced them with those of the Prime Minister's," AAP alleged.

"An event of the Kejriwal government has been turned into a political event of PM Modi. The Delhi chief minister and I have now decided not to participate in the programme," Environment Minsiter Gopal Rai said on Sunday.

"Attempts are being made to malign our government. Satyendar Jain was arrested on frivolous charges. Now a conspiracy is being hatched to arrest Deputy Chief Minister (Manish Sidodia). The CM had to go to Singapore but the file was stalled," he said.