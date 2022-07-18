Explained: What is a cloudburst?

Intense downpour in Amarnath, Jammu and Kashmir on July 8,2022, claimed 16 lives and left almost 20 people injured. Similar incident happened at Bhadrachalam in Telangana a few days back. Several areas including the temple surroundings were inundated by the Godavari flood waters.

These highly localised rains trigger floods in different parts of the country and cause grave damage to lives and property. These rains are named cloudburst. Even though it is a natural calamity, recently, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao claimed that cloudbursts in some parts of India are the result of a conspiracy by some countries. Rao made the startling statement while on flood inspection at Bhadrachalam. So, what exactly is a cloudburst ? Let us understand it in detail.

What is cloudburst according to IMD ?

A cloudburst is an extreme downpour in a short period of time. It may be accompanied with hail and thunder. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), an unexpected precipitation exceeding 100mm (or 10 cm) per hour over a geographical region of approximately 20 to 30 square km is a cloudburst.

Is a cloudburst different from rainfall ?

Rain is condensed water falling from a cloud which may or may not be intense, however a cloudburst in a sudden heavy downpour. Rain over 100mm per hour is categorised as a cloudburst.

How and where does a cloudburst occur ?

A cloudburst generally occurs in mountains and deserts. The warm air current from the ground or below the clouds rushes up and carries the falling raindrops up with it. Due to this, the rain fails to fall down in a steady shower, which causes excessive condensation in the clouds and then it rains heavily causing a cloudburst.

Is it possible to predict a cloudburst ?

According to Subimal Ghosh from the department of Civil Engineering at IIT Bombay, forecasting a cloudburst event is difficult as it mostly occurs in a small area. It is extremely difficult for the weather department to keep track of small areas in a vast country like India.

What are some of the worst cloudbursts in India?

Great Musi flood of 1908

On 26 September, 1908, Hyderabad’s surrounding areas witnessed a cloudburst. It was caused due to a cyclone in the Bay of Bengal. As per Deccan Herald, the city had recorded 153.2 mm on 27 September.

Mumbai cloudburst in 2005

On 26 July, 2005, Mumbai received an astonishing 944 mm of rain in just 24 hours. It lead to a big chaos in the city.

Uttarakhand cloudburst in 2013

In 2013, Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath received unprecedented heavy rainfall between 14 and 17 June. the estimated toll was around 10,000, with over 3,000 persons missing, as per the state government.