Explained | What is National Medical Register? How can you check info about a doctor on NMR?

National Medical Register (NMR) is a database maintained by the government for healthcare professionals, especially doctors. It serves as an official record of licensed doctors for people to get information about the doctors easily. The records are updated by the NMC (National Medical Commission).
The National Medical Register typically contains information about the doctor’s qualification, training, specialisation, registration status, and any disciplinary actions taken against them. It has been made mandatory for all the doctors to register themselves on NMR. Soon it will be possible to check details about any doctor from across the country for consultation.
The database, as of now, only includes the information of doctors who have registered till 2021 through the State Medical Councils. Data registration of doctors from the state of Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, and Delhi have not been updated yet, but will be updated and available on the website soon. A common medical register will be maintained by the NMC for all the medical practitioners in the country.
Following details of doctors are available on the portal :
- Father’s Name
- Date of Birth
- College
- Year of Graduation
- Qualification
- Specialisation
- Training
- Place of Working, Registration Number, etc. are available on the website.
How can information about doctors be checked on NMC ?
- Go to the official website of NMC https://www.nmc.org.in/
- Hover the cursor on the ‘Information Desk’ and then click ‘Indian Medical Register.’
- People can get full details of the doctors by entering information like registration number, State of Medical Council, name, etc.
- Details of the doctors can also be checked in the blacklisted column.
- Important details of the doctors can be checked after filling any of the boxes.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
At 81, Martha is Sports Illustrated's oldest cover star
Despite Nazi shadow, jewellery sale sets $202 mn record
Hiroshima survivor learns English to tell her story
What lies ahead for Thailand after Oppn election win?
B'luru autos go digital with QR code-enabled displays
Parties must promote women, youth leaders