Explained | What is National Medical Register? How can you check info about a doctor on NMR?

National Medical Register (NMR) is a database maintained by the government for healthcare professionals, especially doctors. It serves as an official record of licensed doctors for people to get information about the doctors easily. The records are updated by the NMC (National Medical Commission).

The National Medical Register typically contains information about the doctor’s qualification, training, specialisation, registration status, and any disciplinary actions taken against them. It has been made mandatory for all the doctors to register themselves on NMR. Soon it will be possible to check details about any doctor from across the country for consultation.

The database, as of now, only includes the information of doctors who have registered till 2021 through the State Medical Councils. Data registration of doctors from the state of Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, and Delhi have not been updated yet, but will be updated and available on the website soon. A common medical register will be maintained by the NMC for all the medical practitioners in the country.

Following details of doctors are available on the portal :

Father’s Name

Date of Birth

College

Year of Graduation

Qualification

Specialisation

Training

Place of Working, Registration Number, etc. are available on the website.

How can information about doctors be checked on NMC ?