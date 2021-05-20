Explained | What’s a wave in a pandemic?

As India reels under the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, experts have warned about the "inevitable" third wave that is likely to hit the nation, given the high level of circulation of the Sars-Cov-2 virus.

While Principal Scientific Advisor K Vijay Raghavan said the time scale for the third wave is not clear, the government and health facilities across India have started ramping up infrastructure and medical supplies to prepare for the next wave, which is likely to affect children.

Given the failure to adequately prepare for the second wave of Covid-19, all resources are being used to avoid another wave. “What scientists are doing is prepare a map in the laboratory of all possible changes which can happen in the virus and see how these changes can affect immune evasion and vaccine evasion so that we are better prepared, both theoretically and in the laboratory to deal with these changes,” Raghavan had said.

Also read — Third wave of Covid-19 inevitable, says Centre

But, what is a wave in a pandemic?

While there is no official definition of what constitutes a wave in a pandemic, it is generally used to define the rising and declining trends of infections over a period. Since the new cases often rise gradually to reach a peak before it declines slowly, it resembles the shape of a wave. The term wave is often used to describe a period when infection or a disease rise and come down, and resurge again later after a lull period.

In the case of Covid-19 too, we can see the pattern at a national as well as at a state/district level. At the national level, India witnessed the first wave last year when the country reported a peak of nearly 98,000 new daily infections in September. The daily new infections, then gradually declined, indicating a lull period. Since many assumed the pandemic to have come to an end, preparations for the second wave that is hitting India now were ignored. In the second wave, which is showing a declining trend now with less than 3 lakh new single-day cases in the past few days, India saw a peak of over 4.14 lakh new infections.

On Thursday, India reported 2,76,110 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 2,57,72,440, while the daily deaths were recorded below 4,000 after four days, taking the toll to 2,87,122.

Does the wave fizzle out on its own?

No, the wave does not fizzle out on its own. A number of factors contribute to the decline in the spread of the infection. In the case of Covid-19, factors such as a strict implementation of lockdown, maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, vaccination as well as the natural evolution of the virus help in breaking the virus chain. Hence, multiple states have used lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19. In the first wave, India announced a lockdown on March 24, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The lockdown was implemented from midnight for 21 days from March 25 to April 14. On April 14, PM Modi further extended the lockdown for three more weeks as India saw a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases.

A study published on NCBI has shown that lockdown has a co-relation with the spread of Covid-19, indicating that strict measures can indeed prevent the intensity of another wave and help curb the spread.

Just two days after his declaration that a third wave was inevitable, Raghavan said that there would not be a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic if the strict guidelines for precautions were followed. “If we take strong measures, the third wave may not happen in all the places or indeed anywhere at all. It depends much on how effectively the guidelines are implemented at the local level, in the states, in districts and in the cities everywhere,” Raghavan said.

Similarly, massive vaccination could help a larger part of the population become immune to the virus, thus, helping in curbing the intensity of the next wave as well as breaking the virus chain.

Also read — Covid-19 second wave to fizzle out by July, 3rd wave in 6-8 months: Govt panel

The government data shows that the second wave is plateauing across India and it expected that it would decline further in the coming days. However, considering the peak of over 4 lakh infections, the plateau period may be longer than what was witnessed in the first wave.

How can one identify a wave?

Currently, the new Covid-19 infections have been declining acoss the nation. If there is a surge in the fresh Covid-19 infections across the country, it would be termed as the third wave.

While the country witnesses a wave at the national level, states, districts and union territories can report peaks at a different time period. For instance, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are witnessing a peak in cases right now, while cases are declining in Delhi and Maharashtra. It, however, cannot be termed as the third wave because the overall trend across the country is showing a decline in Covid-19 cases.