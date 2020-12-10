Explained | Why DCGI set aside emergency approvals of Serum, Bharat Biotech Covid-19 vaccines

An expert committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has sought additional safety and efficacy data for Covid-19 vaccine candidates of Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech.

Over the last four days, the Indian arm of US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech have applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking emergency use authorisation (EUA) for their Covid-19 vaccines.

Here is why the expert committee has set aside emergency approvals:

Bharat Biotech

As for Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, the SEC recommended that the firm should present the safety and efficacy data from the ongoing phase III clinical trial in the country for further consideration.

"The SEC on Covid-19 of the CDSCO held a detailed deliberation on both the applications for around four hours. The recommendations by the SEC have been approved by the DCGI," an official source told PTI.

The committee noted that as per the condition of the permission to conduct phases II and III clinical trials in the country, the clinical data generated in the trial shall be considered along with the data from the Oxford clinical trial outcome.

Further, it stated that the proposal for grant of EUA is currently under evaluation with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Bharat Biotech presented their proposal for grant of EUA of its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin along with the interim safety and immunogenicity data of phases I and II clinical trials carried out in the country before the committee.

Serum Institute of India

While considering the Serum Institute's application, the SEC recommended that the firm should submit an updated safety data of phases II and III clinical trials in the country, immunogenicity data from the clinical trial in the UK and India.

Pfizer

The CDSCO has said that the application by the Indian arm of Pfizer was not taken up as the company sought more time for making a presentation before the committee.

Bharat Biotech had applied to the DCGI for emergency use authorisation for Covaxin on December 7, while the SII sought the nod for the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, on December 6.

