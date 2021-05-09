Explained | Why does Supreme Court want oxygen policy revised?

On Saturday the Supreme Court has directed a 12-member National Task Force for allocation of medical oxygen and essential drugs across states and Union Territories.

The task force is also asked to form a sub-group for each state and Union Territory to conduct an oxygen audit to ensure "accountability" in respect of supplies made to them. The court has opened the human resources of the Union government for the task force to access for consultation and information.

This step has been taken with the growing demand for oxygen supply for medical needs in the country to save the people suffering from Covid-19.

The total demand for liquid medical oxygen (LMO) in the country was 700 tonne per day (tpd) before the Covid-19 pandemic started. Now in the second wave of Covid-19 in India, the requirement for oxygen by Delhi alone is 700 tpd. The overall demand for LMO in India had increased four times, to 2,800 tpd, when the Covid-19 outbreak started in India last year as compared to before that.

The recent demand of the Supreme Court wanting the government’s oxygen policy revised makes one wonder why.

Who decides on matters related to oxygen production and supply in India?

The empowered group 2 (EG2)-- one of the empowered groups formed by the Union government for handling various Covid-19 pandemic issues, was given the responsibility of ensuring the availability of medical supply including LMO, across the country.

The group with members nominated from all the states and all major oxygen manufacturers, All India Industrial Gases Manufacturers’ Association (AIIGMA), Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO), the Ministry of Road Transport and the Indian Railways is headed by Guruprasad Mohapatra, secretary, department for promotion of industry and internal trade. Medical oxygen is not a controlled commodity, however, since September 2020, the prices are controlled by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority.

What is the formula on which states are allotted oxygen quota?

A group comprising of V K Paul, Member, Niti Aayog, Randeep Guleria, director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), as also the director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and director-general, health services, was formed to decide the oxygen quota of different states.

The allocation of oxygen is made to the states using the formula which the expert group came up with. The formula based on the requirement of oxygen per minute for intensive care unit (ICU) and non-ICU hospital beds and allocation is made to the states depending on the number of beds they have in total. Through this formula, it is concluded that 50 per cent of the non-ICU beds need 10 litres of oxygen while all ICU beds require 24 litres, per minute.

What is Delhi’s share according to the formula?

According to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the optimal demand of the Delhi government should be 415 tonnes and not 707 tonnes. It is so because only 8,136 (50 per cent of the total) non-ICU beds in Delhi required oxygen at the rate of 10 litres a minute it comes upto152 tonne of oxygen. For all the ICU beds, the requirement of oxygen at 24 litres a minute would be 268.3 tonnes. The total, therefore, comes to less than 425 tonnes.

“The figure of 707, which the Delhi government calculated, does not reflect any justification. Every state had demanded more but the allocation is based on this formula,” he argued earlier this week in the Supreme Court.

What is wrong with the expert group formula?

The Supreme Court bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah suggested the central government rethink the formula as it leaves out individuals who need oxygen support at home and it also doesn’t take into account the new beds which are being added.

Has Delhi’s quota for oxygen increased?

The Supreme Court bench has ordered that the Union government increase Delhi’s oxygen quota. This comes into action after the apex court heard a petition filed by the Central government against the notice issued by the Delhi High Court for failing to supply 700 tpd oxygen to Delhi. The Union government continues to decide on the oxygen quota for each state.

Why is the Union government deciding on the state oxygen quota?

Under the Disaster Management Act, the central government has the power to take decisions related to Covid-19. LMO, or medical grade oxygen, is not usually a controlled product but because of the pandemic and growing demand of LMO, the Union government has taken this into its hand. Now even when a state has an oxygen-producing unit, it still cannot use the product unless allotted by the Centre.