Explosion near Israel embassy in Delhi

A "very" low-intensity explosion took place near the Israel embassy in the national capital on Friday evening at the time the Beating Retreat ceremony, which marks the culmination of Republic Day celebrations, was taking place at Raisina Hills, around two kilometres away.

Delhi Police said that the "initial impressions (sic) suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation".

No one was injured in the incident but windshields of three vehicles parked on APJ Abdul Kalam Road, where the embassy is located, were damaged, police said.

"A very low intensity improvised device went off at 5.05 PM near 5, APJ Abdul Kalam Road near Jindal House. No injury to any person was reported nor any damage to property was witnessed except window panes of three vehicles parked nearby. Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation," a Delhi Police spokesperson said.

While Jindal House number is no. 5, the Israel embassy's address is 3, APJ Abdul Kalam Road.

Police personnel have cordoned off the APJ Abdul Kalam Road and experts from the bomb squad among others are examining the site.

In February 2012, a motorcycle-borne youth tailed a car of Israel embassy on Aurangezeb Road, which was renamed as APJ Abdul Kalam Road, and placed explosives. Within seconds, the car went up in flames.