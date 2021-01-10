Exports show signs of revival, up 16.22% during Jan 1-7

Exports show signs of revival, up 16.22% during Jan 1-7: Official

This was mainly because shipments of certain sectors such as gems and jewellery, engineering and chemicals, were up

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 10 2021, 16:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2021, 16:46 ist
Credit: iStock Images

The country's exports grew 16.22 per cent year-on-year to $6.21 billion in the first week of January, mainly driven by healthy growth in pharmaceuticals, and engineering sectors, reflecting signs of revival, an official said on Sunday.

The exports during the first week of January last year were at $5.34 billion.

Imports during January 1-7 this year too increased by 1.07 per cent to $8.7 billion as against $8.6 billion in the same period of 2020, the official said.

Imports, excluding petroleum, increased by 6.56 per cent during the week, the official added. 

Exports of pharmaceuticals, petroleum and engineering grew 14.4 per cent ($61.62 million), 17.28 per cent ($114.72 million), and and 51.82 per cent ($636.77 million), respectively.

The rate of contraction in the outbound shipments was 8.74 per cent in November 2020. The country's exports had shrunk marginally by 0.8 per cent in December 2020.

The improvement was mainly due to the increase in shipments of certain sectors such as gems and jewellery, engineering and chemicals.

After a gap of nine months, imports in December 2020 had recorded a positive growth of 7.6 per cent at $42.6 billion.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Exports
India
business
Trade

What's Brewing

With Twitter out, where will the Trump megaphone blare?

With Twitter out, where will the Trump megaphone blare?

Faced racism in Sydney earlier too: Ravichandran Ashwin

Faced racism in Sydney earlier too: Ravichandran Ashwin

‘Our Prez wants us here’: Violent mob at US Capitol

‘Our Prez wants us here’: Violent mob at US Capitol

'Covid ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction'

'Covid ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction'

 