Exports up 45% to $33.14 billion in August

India's exports jumped 45.17 per cent to $33.14 billion in August as against $22.83 billion in the same month last year, according to the commerce ministry's provisional data.
The exports during April-August 2021 stood at $163.67 billion, an increase of 66.92 per cent over $98.05 billion in the same period a year ago, the data showed.
Imports in August rose 51.47 per cent to $47.01 billion, as against $31.03 billion in the corresponding month of 2020.
Imports during April-August this fiscal rose by 81.75 per cent to $219.54 billion.
The trade deficit in August 2021 was $13.87 billion, compared to $8.2 billion in the year-ago period.
