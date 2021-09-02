Exports up 45% to $33.14 billion in August

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 02 2021, 18:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2021, 18:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

India's exports jumped 45.17 per cent to $33.14 billion in August as against $22.83 billion in the same month last year, according to the commerce ministry's provisional data.

The exports during April-August 2021 stood at $163.67 billion, an increase of 66.92 per cent over $98.05 billion in the same period a year ago, the data showed.

Imports in August rose 51.47 per cent to $47.01 billion, as against $31.03 billion in the corresponding month of 2020.

Imports during April-August this fiscal rose by 81.75 per cent to $219.54 billion.

The trade deficit in August 2021 was $13.87 billion, compared to $8.2 billion in the year-ago period.

