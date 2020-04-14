Extended lockdown will further increase sufferings of poor, marginalised: CPI-M

The CPI(M) on Tuesday said the extended lockdown till May 3 would further increase the sufferings of the poor and marginalised and accused the government of not laying down any concrete plans for this duration.

"The experience of the three-week lockdown has shown the large-scale spread of hunger and inadequate shelter for a significant section of our people. It is imperative that the government must immediately implement a Rs. 7500 ex-gratia cash transfer to all non-Income Tax paying families and resort to universal distribution of free foodgrains to all needy people. The central government must ensure that no starvation deaths occur," the party said in a statement.

It further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not lay down any plan of action that would be implemented during the lockdown. "The prime minister listed seven tasks that the people should implement during the extended lockdown. However, he did not spell out concretely what the government will do," it said. India has reported over 10,000 COVID-19 cases and 339 deaths so far.