External Affairs Minister Jaishankar speaks to Thai counterpart

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 21 2022, 14:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2022, 14:49 ist
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a call with Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai. Credit: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held a telephonic conversation with his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai focusing on bilateral ties.

"Good to speak to DPM and FM Don Pramudwinai of Thailand. Look forward to meeting him soon in Colombo," Jaishankar tweeted.

It is learnt that issues relating to bilateral ties figured in the talks.

The defence and security ties between India and Thailand, especially in the maritime sector, have witnessed an upward trajectory in the last few years.

In November, Indian and Thai navies held a three-day coordinated patrol in the Andaman Sea amid growing concern over China's increasing maritime forays into the Indian Ocean region.

India News
Thailand
S Jaishankar

