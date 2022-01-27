EAM Jaishankar tests positive for Covid

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar tests positive for Covid

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar had met his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian virtually

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 27 2022, 22:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2022, 22:13 ist
S Jaishankar. Credit: AFP Photo

The Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, has tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said: "Have tested Covid positive. Urge all those who have come in recent contact to take suitable precautions."

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar had met his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian virtually to discuss the opportunities for India in the French Presidency of the European Union.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

S Jaishankar
Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Amazon 'paid workers' to tweet great things about it

Amazon 'paid workers' to tweet great things about it

Semifinalists at Australian Open look to make history

Semifinalists at Australian Open look to make history

Mysterious object in Milky Way 'spooks' astronomers

Mysterious object in Milky Way 'spooks' astronomers

PM Modi & his mixed record of economic management

PM Modi & his mixed record of economic management

Self-testing kits cause a rise in biowaste in Bengaluru

Self-testing kits cause a rise in biowaste in Bengaluru

When should you get a Covid test?

When should you get a Covid test?

 