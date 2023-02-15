External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Fiji Deputy PM Biman Prasad discuss bilateral ties

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Fiji Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad on Wednesday and deliberated upon advancing ties between the two nations through development cooperation.
In a series of tweets, Jaishankar posted: "Great to meet @FijiGovernment DPM @bimanprasad in Nadi shortly after our meeting in New Delhi. Discussed further advancing our long-standing ties through our development cooperation."
Also Read — Era when progress was equated with westernisation behind us: Jaishankar
Great to meet @FijiGovernment DPM @bimanprasad in Nadi shortly after our meeting in New Delhi.
Discussed further advancing our long-standing ties through our development cooperation. pic.twitter.com/uDgn5pmDuP
— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 15, 2023
Jaishankar and Fiji President Wiliame Katonivere inaugurated the 12th Hindi Vishwa Sammelan at Nadi, Indian MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi posted on Twitter.
फ़िजी के राष्ट्रपति श्री विलियम काटोनिवेरे और भारत के विदेश मंत्री डॉ एस जयशंकर ने नांदी, फ़िजी में 12वें विश्व हिंदी सम्मेलन का उद्घाटन किया। इसमें भारत और फ़िजी के मंत्री और सांसद भी शामिल हुए। pic.twitter.com/zEc8r07VRS
— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 15, 2023
At the event, Jaishankar emphasised on promoting the Hindi language across the world.
The opening ceremony saw the traditional Fijian welcome of Sevu Sevu, and release of a commemorative postal stamp as well as six Hindi language books, Bagchi tweeted.
Jaishankar visited the Sri Siva Subrahmanya Swami temple in Nadi and had a darshan.
"Visited the Sri Siva Subrahmanya Swami temple in Nadi and had a darshan. Along with my Parliamentary colleagues, could see first hand our vibrant culture and traditions flourishing in Fiji," Jaishankar posted.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Elvis Presley's private jet auctioned for $260K
N Korea food shortage seems to be worsening, South says
May premiere for Netflix's 'Bridgerton' prequel
This tool could protect artists from AI stealing style
Four-day festival on cities and cinema
Vintage bicycles, dating back to 1869, on display
Ambulance service for animals in Bengaluru