External forces can be spectators not participants: Tendulkar backs government of farmers' issues

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was the latest among celebrities to slam those spreading "propaganda." His reaction came after the Ministry of External Affairs put out a strong statement on India's sovereignty after comments by international pop star Rihanna, teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and others on farmers' protests.

"India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation," Tendulkar tweeted on Wednesday.

Several celebrities on Wednesday took to Twitter to show solidarity with the government on the issue with the hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

Rihanna, who has 100 million followers on Twitter and is among the most-followed people on the microblogging site, on Tuesday tweeted, "why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest, linking a CNN report on the internet shutdown near the protest site.

On Tuesday, international pop star Rihanna became the first global name to voice her support to the ongoing farmers' agitation while criticising the internet shutdown at the protest site.

Later, Thunberg, Swedish environmental activist, also backed the agitation, tweeting, "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India."

In its response, the MEA said the Parliament of India passed the reformist legislation relating to the agricultural sector, and noted that some of the vested interest groups have tried to mobilise international support against India.

"We would like to emphasise that these protests must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse.

The minister asserted that facts should be ascertained and a proper understanding of the issues must be taken "before rushing to comment on such matters".

