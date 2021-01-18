Extradition of Mallya being raised at highest level, Centre tells SC

The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that the matter related to the extradition of fugitive industrialist Vijay Mallya was being raised with the United Kingdom authorities at the highest level by the political executive.

"We are trying our best. However, the status remains the same. From political executive level to administrative level, the matter is being looked into repeatedly at the highest level," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted before a bench of Justices U U Lalit and Ashok Bhushan. He said the matter was raised with the UK's Home Secretary in January 2021. A communication received by the Ministry of External Affairs stated that the UK government has said they were aware of the importance of the case to the Government of India. However, legal complexities in the UK prevented the extradition so far.

The bench posted the matter for consideration on March, 15. On November 2, the top court gave six weeks time to the Centre to file a status report on Mallya, who is staying in the United Kingdom.

On October 5, the Centre told the court that some secret proceedings were going on in the United Kingdom, delaying extradition of Mallya, despite Indian government's request having received legal sanction over there.