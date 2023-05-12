Amit Shah lauds nurses's 'extraordinary sacrifices'

Extraordinary sacrifices made by nurses during pandemic continue to inspire mankind: Amit Shah

The International Nurses Day is celebrated around the world on May 12, the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 12 2023, 16:44 ist
  • updated: May 12 2023, 16:44 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday lauded nurses on the International Nurses Day, saying their hard work and selfless dedication form the foundation of the country's healthcare system.

The International Nurses Day is celebrated around the world on May 12, the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale.

Also Read | 36 nursing students face action for missing 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' in Chandigarh

“On International Nurses Day, I congratulate the nurses whose hard work and selfless dedication form the foundation of our healthcare system. Their extraordinary examples of sacrifice to save lives, especially during the pandemic, will continue to inspire humankind,” Shah tweeted.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Amit Shah
Nurses

Related videos

What's Brewing

K-pop megastars BTS to release memoir in July

K-pop megastars BTS to release memoir in July

NASA Mars rover's pics indicate powerful ancient river

NASA Mars rover's pics indicate powerful ancient river

Who is Linda Yaccarino, the possible CEO of Twitter?

Who is Linda Yaccarino, the possible CEO of Twitter?

Gauhar Khan, Zaid Darbar welcome baby boy

Gauhar Khan, Zaid Darbar welcome baby boy

Astronomers puzzled by 'largest' ever cosmic explosion

Astronomers puzzled by 'largest' ever cosmic explosion

The long wait is over: New 'Zelda' hits shelves

The long wait is over: New 'Zelda' hits shelves

'I could die too': Ukraine's war widows on frontline

'I could die too': Ukraine's war widows on frontline

Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam

Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam

Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station

Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station

WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants

WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants

 