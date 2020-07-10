Extremely unfair for UGC to hold exams, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Batting for students, Rahul Gandhi on Friday termed the UGC advisory to hold final year university examinations by September end as “unfair” and made a strong pitch for assessment on the basis of past performance.

The former Congress President’s remarks came days after Shiv Sena and CPI(M)-affiliated Students’ Federation of India had demanded scrapping the UGC decision to hold final year university examinations.

"It is extremely unfair to conduct examinations during the Covid-19 pandemic. UGC must hear the voice of the students and academics. Exams should be cancelled and students promoted on the basis of past performance,” the former Congress President said.

Congress also launched an online campaign “SpeakUpForStudents”, urging followers to post short videos giving voice to the demands of the university students.

Maharashtra Higher Education Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant has written a letter to the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, urging him to cancel the final year university examinations citing the Covid-19 situation in the state.

Yuva Sena, the youth wing of the Shiv Sena, had launched an online petition against the UGC decision on Tuesday.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Lok Sabha member Manickam Tagore had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding cancellation of the UGC decision to hold final year university exams.

West Bengal and Odisha governments too have expressed concern over the UGC decision to hold final year examinations for university students.

On Monday, the UGC had issued guidelines that said the final year university examinations can be held in September.

As a part of the “standard operating procedure” (SOP) for conducting the final-year or end-semester examinations, the educational institutions have been advised to hold the final-year or end-semester exams by September, 2020 in pen-and-paper, online mode or a “blended” mode.