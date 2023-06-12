Finance Ministry officials to meet Moody's on June 16

Eyeing sovereign rating upgrade, Finance Ministry officials to meet Moody's on June 16

Moody's rates India at the lowest investment grade of 'Baa3' with a 'stable' outlook

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Jun 12 2023, 09:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2023, 11:05 ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman. Credit: PTI Photo

The Finance Ministry officials will meet credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service on June 16 and pitch for a sovereign rating upgrade, two government sources told Reuters.

The meeting will see participation from all government departments managing the economy, said the first source.

Also Read | India GDP crosses $3.5 trillion in 2022; policy barriers may hamper investment: Moody's

The finance ministry did not immediately reply to a Reuters mail seeking comments before office hours. Moody's rates India at the lowest investment grade of "Baa3" with a "stable" outlook.

Moody's
Finance Ministry
India
India News
Business News

