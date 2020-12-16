Facebook India head deposes before Parliamentary panel

Facebook's India head deposes before Parliamentary panel

Mohan was accompanied by Shivnath Thukral, the public policy director of Facebook

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 16 2020, 17:21 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2020, 17:21 ist
Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director, Facebook India. Credit: Reuters Photo

Facebook's India head Ajit Mohan deposed before a parliamentary panel on Wednesday and was questioned about a recent report that the social media giant is reluctant to ban the Bajrang Dal due to concerns over the security of its staff.

Mohan deposed before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, chaired by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. The panel had called him on the issue of the citizens' data safety.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, along with Tharoor, questioned Mohan about a recent Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report on banning the Bajrang Dal on Facebook, sources said.

The WSJ report suggested that despite an internal assessment calling for a ban on the Bajrang Dal, Facebook has not cracked down on the Hindu nationalist group due to financial considerations and concerns over the safety of its employees.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Facebook
Ajit Mohan
Parliamentary panel

What's Brewing

5 major moments for Bollywood in 2020

5 major moments for Bollywood in 2020

'Sexism still rife in Hollywood despite #MeToo uproar'

'Sexism still rife in Hollywood despite #MeToo uproar'

This is how malaria affects your brain cells

This is how malaria affects your brain cells

Hyper-realistic masks to go on sale in Japan

Hyper-realistic masks to go on sale in Japan

 