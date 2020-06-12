Fact Check: Did Ram Guha insult Gujaratis by his tweet?

Fact Check: Did Ramchandra Guha insult Gujaratis, Bengalis by his tweet?

Alt News
Alt News,
  • Jun 12 2020, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2020, 14:24 ist
Historian Ramachandra Guha. Credits: DH Photo

A tweet by historian Ram Guha has caused quite a stir on social media. It carries an excerpt from British writer and former communist Philip Spratt’s writings from 1939. “Gujarat, though economically advanced, is culturally a backward province…Bengal, in contrast, is economically backward but culturally advanced,” reads the excerpt.

Many individuals accused the historian of promoting misinformation. OpIndia published an article declaring Guha “got history wrong” because OpIndia, which wishes to establish itself as a fact-checking organisation, was unable to trace the excerpt quoted in the tweet.

OpIndia further attempted to dismiss Guha’s tweet by mentioning that Gujarat came into existence as a state in 1960. This was an attempt to claim that the word ‘Gujarat’ could not have been used before 1960. The same was highlighted by several others.

Former BJP MP Paresh Rawal accused Guha of distorting history.

Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani responded to Guha’s tweet saying, “Earlier it was the British who tried to divide and rule. Now it is a group of elites who want to divide Indians.”

Guha’s tweet also drew fall from Congress.

Times Now covered the historian’s tweet quoting Philip Spratt, ensuring that it crosses the bounds of social media to national television. As of this writing, Times Now put out at least 45 tweets on the topic while attempting to trend the hashtags #LobbyDividesIndia and #GuhaDividesIndia.

CLAIM

Two separate claims were raised by those who accused Ram Guha of circulating misinformation —

1. No such excerpt was penned by Philip Spratt in 1939.

2. Philip Spratt could not have made a reference to Gujarat in 1939 since it came to existence as a state only in 1960.

FACT-CHECK

1. Excerpt from Philip Spratt’s book ‘Gandhism: An Analysis’ published in 1939.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Ramachandra Guha
Vijay Rupani
Gujarat
West Bengal
Ahmed Patel
Fact check

What's Brewing

Removing statues of racists? Africa's done it for years

Removing statues of racists? Africa's done it for years

Coronavirus may force IPL out of India: chairman

Coronavirus may force IPL out of India: chairman

Black Lives Matter protests: where next?

Black Lives Matter protests: where next?

Can a vaccine made of mosquito spit stop next epidemic?

Can a vaccine made of mosquito spit stop next epidemic?

India reminds Nepal its assistance amid border dispute

India reminds Nepal its assistance amid border dispute

Shah is centre stage for BJP, so is Rahul for Cong

Shah is centre stage for BJP, so is Rahul for Cong

'Low COVID-19 prevalence, but more people susceptible'

'Low COVID-19 prevalence, but more people susceptible'

COVID-19 risks pushing millions into child labour: UN

COVID-19 risks pushing millions into child labour: UN

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 6th straight day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 6th straight day

 