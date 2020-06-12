Fact Check: Did Ramchandra Guha insult Gujaratis, Bengalis by his tweet?

A tweet by historian Ram Guha has caused quite a stir on social media. It carries an excerpt from British writer and former communist Philip Spratt’s writings from 1939. “Gujarat, though economically advanced, is culturally a backward province…Bengal, in contrast, is economically backward but culturally advanced,” reads the excerpt.

Many individuals accused the historian of promoting misinformation. OpIndia published an article declaring Guha “got history wrong” because OpIndia, which wishes to establish itself as a fact-checking organisation, was unable to trace the excerpt quoted in the tweet.

Historian Ram Guha gets history wrong while drawing up comparison between Gujarat and Bengal https://t.co/FSWDu2Katf — OpIndia.com (@OpIndia_com) June 11, 2020

OpIndia further attempted to dismiss Guha’s tweet by mentioning that Gujarat came into existence as a state in 1960. This was an attempt to claim that the word ‘Gujarat’ could not have been used before 1960. The same was highlighted by several others.

Silly man, Gujarat was created in 1960 if it Gujaratis u are referring to then talk about Somnath Dwarka Rani Vav Modhera; Poets like Narmad, Meghani, show me something that can touch ‘Vaishnava Jana To’ written by #NarsiMehta. Show me some place as ancient & vibrant as Dholavira — Swaroop Rawal (@YoSwaroop) June 11, 2020

Former BJP MP Paresh Rawal accused Guha of distorting history.

https://t.co/wDva5ABpZI After distorting History books Gutless Guha opens up a new avenue of Gujarati/Bengali !looks like he is getting a free ride on somebody’s Tail ...! This Chuha Guha is not tired of being punchline of everyone’s jokes !@Ram_Guha — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) June 11, 2020

Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani responded to Guha’s tweet saying, “Earlier it was the British who tried to divide and rule. Now it is a group of elites who want to divide Indians.”

Earlier it was the British who tried to divide and rule. Now it is a group of elites who want to divide Indians. Indians won’t fall for such tricks. Gujarat is great, Bengal is great...India is united. Our cultural foundations are strong, our economic aspirations are high. https://t.co/9mCuqCt7d1 — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) June 11, 2020

Guha’s tweet also drew fall from Congress.

This is an ill informed statement From Kutch to Vapi & from Shyamlaji to Dwarka,Gujarat’s culture is built on striking diversity but united through indomitable entrepreneurial spirit Every culture has it’s unique greatness,backwardness is our failure to understand this fact https://t.co/IKCLOnf85I — Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) June 11, 2020

Times Now covered the historian’s tweet quoting Philip Spratt, ensuring that it crosses the bounds of social media to national television. As of this writing, Times Now put out at least 45 tweets on the topic while attempting to trend the hashtags #LobbyDividesIndia and #GuhaDividesIndia.

Historian Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) insults Gujaratis by tweeting an offensive quote on Gujarat. | #GuhaDividesIndia pic.twitter.com/Ky8Z0vVMnP — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 11, 2020

CLAIM

Two separate claims were raised by those who accused Ram Guha of circulating misinformation —

1. No such excerpt was penned by Philip Spratt in 1939.

2. Philip Spratt could not have made a reference to Gujarat in 1939 since it came to existence as a state only in 1960.

FACT-CHECK

1. Excerpt from Philip Spratt’s book ‘Gandhism: An Analysis’ published in 1939.