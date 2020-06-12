Fact-check: Erroneous graphic claims total lockdown returns from June 15

A screengrab of an alleged Zee News graphic has been shared on social media. The text on the graphic reads, “Home Minister indicates that after June 15 once again there could be a total lockdown. Train and air travel will be banned.” (Translated from 15 जून के बाद फिर से हो सकता है सम्पूर्ण लॉकडाउन गृह मंत्रालय ने दिये संकेत, ट्रेन और हवाई सफर पे लगेगा ब्रेक.)

Morphed graphic

On June 9, Zee News shared a post on Facebook and wrote that the graphic circulating is fake. “A false news is being spread in the name of Zee News on social media. [Translated from सोशल मीडिया पर ZEE NEWS के नाम से एक झूठी खबर फैलाई जा रही है.]

सोशल मीडिया पर ZEE NEWS के नाम से एक झूठी खबर फैलाई जा रही है. Posted by Zee News on Tuesday, 9 June 2020

In addition to this, Alt News compared the breaking news graphic on Zee Media from a June 11 bulletin available on YouTube (right) with the viral image (left). Evidently, the font style and size and the shade of the red background are different.

Thus a morphed Zee News graphic is viral on social media claiming that the Home Ministry had indicated that the country will be under complete lockdown from June 15. Had the government made any such announcement, it would have been covered by the media or an official declaration would have been made. The government-affiliated fact-check wing of PIB also tweeted that the news is false.

[Update: The genuine Zee News screengrab in the comparison collage has been altered with the format that was used in the viral graphic.]

(This article was first published on AltNews website and was reproduced here through special arrangement.