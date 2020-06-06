FACT CHECK | False claim viral about arrest of Amzath Ali and Thamim Shaikh in Kerala elephant death case

The horrific death of an elephant in Kerala’s Palakkad has turned into yet another issue to target the Indian Muslim population. After reports came pouring in that the animal died a slow death after explosives went off in her mouth, numerous social media users claimed that the persons arrested for the crime are Amzath Ali and Thamim Shaikh. Amar Prasad Reddy, media advisor to the Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, was one of the earliest to tweet. He later took it down but not before it garnered thousands of likes and retweets. He subsequently tweeted a clarification.

Live Hindustan wrote an article on the purported arrests where Amar Prasad Reddy’s tweet was featured.

News Nation anchor Deepak Chaurasia made the same claim in Hindi — “हत्या के मामले में अमजद अली और तमीम शेख की गिरफ्तारी हुई है।”

False claim

Alt News contacted Palakkad Superintendent of Police G Siva Vikram who termed the social media claims “fake” and informed that a man named P Wilson has been arrested in the matter. This was also reported by DD News Malayalam and DH.

Read: One held in elephant killing

The accused Sh.Wilson being taken to plantation premises for gathering of evidence. He was a tapping labourer and overseer in the plantation there. @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/kQqSqHZZNL — DD News Malayalam (@DDNewsMalayalam) June 5, 2020

Prashant Patel Umrao, whose trysts with misinformation have been documented several times, also made the same claim.

Others who pushed the anti-Muslim narrative were author Ravi Rai, BJP leader Varun Gandhi’s secretary Ishita Yadav, VHP member Abishek Mishra, BJP UP member Richa Rajpoot, OpIndia sub-editor Anupam Singh, columnist Rakesh Krishnan Simha, Twitter user BALA @erbmjha and Twitter account of Hindu nationalist party in Kerala Indu Makkal Katchi.