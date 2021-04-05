Fact check: Video of Yogi Adityanath using abusive word is not edited

On April 5, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s bite to ANI on Covid vaccination led to a Twitter storm after many pointed out that he used abusive language on camera.

The UP CM was criticised by opposition parties and journalists for lashing out at a reporter.

इस वीडियो को देखकर शायद आप शर्मिंदा हो जाये:- अजय बिष्ट, मीडिया का कितना सम्मान करता है

पूरे 8 सेकेंड्स में जानिए हालात-ए-पत्रकारिता..👇 pic.twitter.com/UYQXHcOyxv — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) April 5, 2021

All the jokes and memes aside, we now live in times where the Chief Minister of a state abuses a media person on camera and ENBA awardees are all silent. What good is an award if it comes at the cost of your self respect? — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) April 5, 2021

ANI retracts video, propaganda websites come to Adityanath’s rescue

News agency ANI was quick to retract its live broadcast and share another bite where Adityanath cannot be heard blurting out a swear word.

Video byte of UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Covid vaccination (Editors note: Earlier issued Live Sound byte is retracted) pic.twitter.com/td9qQHSnrX — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 5, 2021

Alt News contacted ANI editor-in-chief Smita Prakash for comment since the agency is yet to issue a statement. “I am not interested in speaking with you,” she said before hanging up. ANI UP bureau chief Kamna Hajela disconnected the call when asked about the video.

UP CMO stated that the last three seconds of the viral clip are edited and a case will be registered against those sharing the viral video to tarnish the chief minister’s image.

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ के सोशल मीडिया पर हो रहे वायरल वीडियो को सरकार ने फेक बताया है। मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय ने इसे एडिटेड वीडियो बताया ही। सीएम ऑफिस ने बताया कि वीडियो के आखिरी के 3 सेकेंड का फ्रेम एडिट किया गया। मुख्यमंत्री की छवि धूमिल करने के आरोप में मुकदमा दर्ज कराया जाएगा। — Anil Tiwari (@Interceptors) April 5, 2021

Journalist Deepak Chaurasia came to Adityanath’s rescue and propaganda websites OpIndia and Breaking Tube published ‘fact-check’ articles.

The video has not been edited

While ANI retracted the video, it is still available on broadcasts by other channels. Below is an ABP Ganga broadcast where Yogi Adityanath’s retracted bite can be heard six minutes onward.

The redacted clip was also aired by News18 Uttar Pradesh.

Twitter user @PatelSahabGJ pointed that Adityanath can be heard using abusive language at 2:10 minutes in a broadcast by First News Rajasthan as well.

Pro-BJP Twitter handles also came to Adityanath’s rescue including @SocialTamasha and @BefittingFacts. The former shared a comparison video in an attempt to prove that the viral clip has been edited because, apart from the last three seconds, it is the same as the second bite tweeted by ANI. However, there are dissimilarities in both videos (highlighted in bold).

The UP CM can be heard saying in the redacted clip, “I thank the honourable prime minister, central health ministry from my heart for providing Covid vaccine for free. I want to thank the country’s scientists. What are you doing, f******.” The reference to the health ministry was also tweeted by ANI.

I thank PM & Union Health Ministry for making vaccine available free of cost. I also thank scientists of the country. The vaccine is completely safe. We all should take it when our turn comes: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/jwhSfwsuIq — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 5, 2021

In the video reshot by the news agency, the CM does not mention the central health ministry. “I thank the honourable prime minister for providing Covid vaccine for free to the country’s citizens. I thank all the scientists who launched two vaccines on time in India…” he said.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath indeed used an abusive word in the presence of ANI crew. The claim that the video is edited is false. ANI, which is at the centre of the controversy, has chosen to not respond.