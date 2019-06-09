Factory owner booked for GST evasion in Jaipur

A factory owner was arrested and sent to judicial custody for GST evasion of Rs 21 crore here, officials said on Sunday.

According to a government press release issued late Saturday, Atul Chopra, who runs a textile factory in RIICO industrial area in Alwar's Bhiwadi was arrested on Friday.

Chopra was Saturday produced before a magistrate in a civil court in Jaipur where he was sent to judicial custody till June 10, it said.

The action against him was taken under Rajasthan state Goods and Services Tax Act for supplying goods without issuing an invoice to evade.