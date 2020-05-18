AIIMS' faculty member tests COVID-19 positive

Faculty member in AIIMS' orthopaedic department tests positive for COVID-19

  May 18 2020
  • updated: May 18 2020, 15:12 ist

 A faculty member in the orthopaedic department of the AIIMS here has tested positive for coronavirus, following which contact-tracing has been initiated, sources said.

The wife of the faculty member has tested negative for COVID-19, they said.

"He has tested positive for coronavirus, following which contact-tracing has been initiated. So far, 10 persons, mostly staff from his office, have been advised self-quarantine," a source said.

According to AIIMS medical superintendent Dr D K Sharma, as many as 92 healthcare personnel, including one faculty member, two resident doctors, 13 nursing staff, three technicians, 11 hospital attendants, 12 sanitation workers and 45 security guards, have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past two months.

