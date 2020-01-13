Fake currency racket busted in J'khand, two arrested

An inter-state fake currency racket was busted and two persons arrested after vendors at a vegetable market here raised an alarm, a senior police officer said on Monday.

The two accused, including a woman, had attempted to buy vegetables with counterfeit currency notes at Gola area in the district on Sunday, he said.

The vendor, who was approached with fake notes, had drawn the attention of locals, who then informed the police, SP Prabhat Kumar told reporters.

One of the accused, during interrogation, confessed to have been running a fake currency racket in Dhanbad with the help of three other persons, including two from Bihar's Nalanda district, the SP said.

A team of police offers carried out a raid at a residence in Mada colony of Dhanbad and seized a printing machine, 85GSM papers used in printing currency notes, printed notes of face value Rs 2000, semi-printed sheets of fake notes and laptop, Kumar said, adding that police were on the lookout for other members of the gang.