Fallout of Prophet row across the country

Muslims have taken to the streets to protest against anti-Islamic comments made by two members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, the BJP suspended its spokeswoman Nupur Sharma and expelled another leader, Naveen Kumar Jindal, for their controversial comments about the Prophet's private life that also angered several Muslim countries, causing a massive diplomatic challenge for the Modi government.

Police cases have been filed against the two former BJP officials.

On Sunday, Jindal said on Twitter that his family faced continuous threats, and some of his followers tweeted that a crude bomb was defused near his residence in New Delhi.

The outrage against the comments made by Sharma and Jindal has trended on Twitter, with Muslim groups demanding the arrest of the two, while some hardline Hindu groups label the two officials as brave and nationalist politicians.

Countries such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, and Iran which are key trade partners for India, lodged protests through diplomatic channels and used social media to demand an apology from the government.

India's foreign ministry said last week that the tweets and comments do not reflect the views of the government.

Jharkhand

Tension prevailed in Jharkhand capital Ranchi on Sunday, as police strengthened security in sensitive areas and registered 25 FIRs against "thousands" of people in the aftermath of violent protests over controversial comments on Prophet Mohammad.

Internet services, however, were restored in the district after nearly 33 hours, Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan said.

Around 3,500 security personnel are on guard at sensitive areas in Ranchi, where two people were killed and more than two dozen people critically injured, as protests and clashes rocked the city after the Friday prayers.

The protesters have been demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal for their controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

Uttar Pradesh

Sporadic riots in northern Uttar Pradesh state forced police to arrest over 300 people.

The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) on Sunday demolished the house of the alleged mastermind of Friday's violence here amid heavy police deployment.

A day earlier, the properties of two people accused of rioting were demolished in Saharanpur where stone-pelting had taken place as well.

On Friday, people pelted stones at police personnel in Prayagraj and Saharanpur during protests after Friday prayers in mosques.

In Prayagraj, the mob set on fire a few motorcycles and carts and also attempted to set ablaze a police vehicle. Police used tear gas and lathis to disperse the protesters and restore peace. A policeman was injured.

West Bengal

In West Bengal, authorities enforced an emergency law prohibiting public gatherings in the industrial district of Howrah until June 16. At least 70 people were arrested on charges of rioting and disturbing public order, with Internet services suspended for over 48 hours after the latest communal violence.

Delhi

Two men have been arrested for allegedly disrupting communal harmony and holding protests without permission in the Jama Masjid area here last week to demand the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her remarks against Prophet Mohammad, police said on Sunday.

Police are also scanning CCTV and mobile footage recorded by the public in the area to identify more culprits.

Jammu and Kashmir

Police in India's Kashmir arrested a youth for posting a video threatening to behead a former spokesperson of India's ruling party who had made derogatory remarks about Islam's religious leader Prophet Mohammad, officials said on Sunday.

The video, circulated on YouTube, has been withdrawn by authorities as part of a wider attempt to curb religious unrest that has spread across the country.

BJP leaders have issued instructions to several senior members to be "extremely cautious" when talking about religion on public platforms and the government continues to tighten public security.

Karnataka

An effigy of suspended BJP leader and spokesperson Nupur Sharma was found hanging on the cables near Bashiban Dargah in the communally-sensitive Fort Road in Belagavi o Friday.