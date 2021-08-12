False narrative of easy life of judges difficult to swallow: CJI 

Chief Justice N V Ramana on Thursday said there are a number of sacrifices one must make when one decides to become a judge -- monetary, reduced role in society, and amount of work -- yet misconception exists that they stay in big bungalows and enjoy holidays.

Justice Ramana was delivering the farewell address at the function organised by Supreme Court Bar Association on the retirement of Justice R F Nariman.

He said, for a judge, it is not easy to prepare for more than 100 cases every week, listen to novel arguments, do independent research, and author judgements, while also deal with the various administrative duties of a judge -- particularly of a senior judge.

“We continue to work even during the court holidays, do research and author pending judgements. Therefore, when false narratives are created about the supposed easy life led by judges, it is difficult to swallow," he said.

He said it was the duty of the Bar to refute these false narratives and to educate the public about the work put in by judges with the limited resources given to them.

He also said that he does not believe that judges must completely seclude themselves, as it is important to stay in touch with society and the profession even as a judge. "It is undeniable fact that our engagement with society undergoes a drastic change after taking up judgeship," he said.