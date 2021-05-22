Family of employees can get Covid vaccine at workplace: Centre

The government has tweaked the guidelines for vaccination at workplaces to also allow family members of employees to get the jab at the same vaccination centres.

“The family members and dependents of the workers, as defined by the respective employers, can also be covered with Covid-19 vaccination at the Industrial CVCs and Workplace CVCs.” Vikas Sheel, Additional Secretary, Health Ministry, said in a communication to state governments and UTs.

Vaccine doses for such vaccination drives will have to be procured by private hospitals with whom the respective employer made arrangements for the vaccination drive.

At government offices, those above 45 years of age may be covered through the vaccine doses provided by the central government, while those in the age group of 18-44 can be inoculated using vaccines procured by the state governments.

Workplace vaccination was a key feature of the liberalised vaccination policy that came into force from May 1.

However, exclusion of family members of employees from the vaccination drive at the workplace had led to confusion.