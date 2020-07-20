Family seeks clarity on Covid-19 positive Varavara Rao's health condition; wants to be with him

The family members of Elgar Parishad case accused Varavara Rao, a Covid-19 patient, on Monday demanded that the Maharashtra government allow one of them to attend to the poet since he is reportedly not in a position to do anything on his own, even as they sought clarity on his health condition.

Alleging that there was no communication about his health, the family in a statement here said the government should share information on his health condition as some media reports suggest that he suffered a head injury.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

"It is the family right to get official transparent updates on his health status, line of treatment and probable risks, but the prison, police and health administrations in gross dereliction of their duties have not come out with the much-needed information," they alleged.

They demanded that the Maharashtra government allow a family member to assist/attend the poet "since he is reportedly not in a position to do anything on his own."

The family also wanted the government to immediately direct the hospital or prison administration to provide transparent, official updates on Varavara Rao's health status and line of treatment on a regular basis once or twice in a day as long as he is in hospital.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 20

The family also demanded that the government make all his medical records accessible and to remove hurdles and "enable the judicial process to grant regular bail or interim bail on health, age and the grounds that he is suffering from Covid-19 so that his family will take care of his health in a hospital of their choice."

Rao, 80, was undergoing treatment at the state-run St George Hospital in south Mumbai since July 16 after testing positive for the coronavirus infection.

He is behind the bars for about 22 months and had approached the special NIA court, seeking bail on medical grounds and the prevailing Covid-19 situation. Rao and nine other activists were arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, which was initially probed by the Pune Police and later transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).