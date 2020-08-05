Famous Patna laddoos to be distributed in Ayodhya on the occasion of the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Mandir

Over 1 lakh ‘Raghupati laddoos’ will be distributed by Patna’s Mahavir Mandir Trust at Ayodhya on August 5 on the occasion of the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan ceremony, ANI reported

Out of the 1.25 lakh laddoos, 51,000 will be handed over to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to be distributed to devotees who will be attending the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Temple.

Mahavir Mandir trustee Acharya Kishore Kunal said, “The remaining laddoos will be sent to the temples in Janaki’s birthplace at Sitamarhi in Bihar and around 25 pilgrimage places where it is believed that Lord Ram’s padchinhas (footprints) lie. Laddoos will also be distributed among devotees of Lord Ram and Hanuman in different parts of Bihar on August 5. These laddoos are being made with pure cow ghee,” he said.

The gram flour laddoos are famous in Patna for their taste, texture and size. They are loaded with cashews, raisins and cardamom which gives it a unique taste.

In addition to this, the trust had made a donation of Rs 2 crore to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and will give Rs 10 crore for the construction of the temple.