Faridabad: Sub-inspector swallows currency notes to escape bribery charges, evade vigilance team

A team of vigilance officers who zeroed in on a sub-inspector to catch him red-handed accepting bribes had the shock of their lives when he desperately swallowed two currency notes of two thousand rupees each, in a bid to evade them, as per a Times of India report.

The incident took place in Faridabad, Haryana.

In a video that is going viral, sub-inspector Mahendra Pal can be seen having an altercation with the vigilance team. Knowing fully well that the notes would eventually turn out to be his nemesis as it would act as clinching evidence, the sub-inspector refused to relent.

It all started when a person by name Deshraj approached the cop in question over his stolen buffalo. The sub-inspector had sought a bribe of Rs 10,000 to address his woes.

Much before this, Shambhu had agreed to sell his cow to Deshraj for a sum of Rs 30,000. Incidentally, Deshraj had only paid Rs 10,000. As the amount was pending, Deshraj’s buffalo was stolen. It is at this juncture that he decided to approach the police and seek their help.

As the sub-inspector demanded a bribe, Deshraj had paid an amount of Rs 6,000 and the remaining would be paid later. At the same time, Deshraj also reported the matter to the vigilance team. The vigilance team set up a plan to trap the sub-inspector.

When Deshraj called up the sub-inspector to pay the remaining Rs 4,000, he asked him to come to a hall where he was attending a wedding.