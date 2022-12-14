Faridabad Sub-inspector swallows currency notes to escape bribery charges, evade vigilance team: Report

A team of vigilance officers who zeroed in on a sub-inspector to catch him red-handed accepting bribes were in for a shock after watching the personnel desperately swallowing money to evade them, according to a Times of India report.

The incident took place in Faridabad, Haryana and videos of the incident have gone viral.

In the video, the sub-inspector, who is being forced by the officers to cough out the money, is seen having an altercation with the vigilance team. Knowing well that the money could turn out to be his nemesis and act as clinching evidence, the sub-inspector refused to relent.

The incident began, as strange as it sounds, with a stolen buffalo. A person had approached the SI last year over his stolen buffalo who in turn sought a bribe of Rs 10,000 to help.

The owner of the stolen buffalo, Deshraj, owed 20,000 to another man, from whom he bought a cow. As the amount was pending, Deshraj’s suspected this man of being involved in the matter of his stolen buffalo. He decided to approach the police and seek help. This is when the Sub-Inspector entered the plot.

Deshraj paid a bribe of Rs 6,000 to the SI promising to pay the remaining later. At the same time, Deshraj reported the matter to the vigilance team, who set up a trap to catch the sub-inspector.

Deshraj then called up the SI to pay the remaining Rs 4,000, it is then that the personnel fell into the trap and was caught, even as his gut was trying to swallow crisp currency notes.

