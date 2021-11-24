Farmers Protest Live: Farmers to observe 'Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Diwas' today

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will observe Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Diwas today to mark peasant leader Sir Chhotu Ram's birth anniversary. The umbrella body of farmers' unions protesting the three Central farm laws, in a statement, also said several of its leaders will join a 'Maha Dharna' in Hyderabad on November 25 to mark the first anniversary of the farmers' protests at Delhi's borders. Stay tuned for more updates
Continued farmers’ stir beyond comprehension: V K Singh
The continued stir by farmers despite the withdrawal of the three central farm laws by Prime Minister Narendra Modi defies one’s “comprehension”, Union Minister General (Retd) V K Singh said on Tuesday. The minister of state for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation made the observation here while taking stock of the construction of an elevated highway from the Akshardham temple in Delhi to Baghpat. (PTI)
Farm laws repeal: Major support for MSP across the board
For an urbane news consumer, the acronym MSP has suddenly become a common word, at least since November 19 when hours after the announcement by the Prime Minister to repeal the three contentious farm laws, the agitating farmers said that they will not stop till minimum support price (MSP) gets legal backing.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday said they will observe Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Diwas on Wednesday to mark peasant leader Sir Chhotu Ram's birth anniversary.
Khalistani threat led to repeal of farm laws, says C T Ravi
BJP national general secretary C T Ravi said that PM Modi withdrew the three farm laws to ‘thwart’ a ployby Khalistani terror groups.
