Farmers Protest Live: Farmers to observe 'Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Diwas' today

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will observe Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Diwas today to mark peasant leader Sir Chhotu Ram's birth anniversary. The umbrella body of farmers' unions protesting the three Central farm laws, in a statement, also said several of its leaders will join a 'Maha Dharna' in Hyderabad on November 25 to mark the first anniversary of the farmers' protests at Delhi's borders. Stay tuned for more updates