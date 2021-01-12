Farm laws suspended: 10 things to know

The Supreme Court Tuesday stayed the implementation of controversial new farm laws till further orders and decided to set up a committee to resolve the impasse over them between the Centre and farmers' unions protesting at Delhi borders.

In eight rounds of talks with farmers' unions, the government had firmly ruled out withdrawing the laws but insisted that amendments were on the table.

Here are 10 key things to know about the hearing:

1. The Supreme Court ordered an indefinite stay on Tuesday over the implementation of the farm laws, and said it has the power to suspend the legislation in order to solve the problem. "Staying the implementation of the law should not be seen as a political victory. It should be seen as a serious examination of concerns expressed over the legislations. It should bring tempers down and bring confidence in people," the top court said.

2. Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde told that the Supreme Court would establish a panel to hear the farmers' grievances. The committee will comprise agricultural economist Ashok Gulati, Anil Ghanwant, H S Mann, and Pramod Joshi, among others to hold talks with protesting farmers and the Union government.

3. Noting the importance of the matter and the issue of farmers not wanting to appear before the court-monitored committee, the SC said, "These are matters of life and death. We are concerned with laws. We are concerned with the lives and property of people affected by the agitation. We are trying to solve the problem in the best way. One of the powers we have is to suspend the legislation."

4. On the issue of the Prime Minister not addressing farmers directly on negotiations, the SC said it cannot ask the Prime Minister to go as he is not a party in the case. "There is a difference between politics and judiciary and you will have to cooperate."

5. During the hearing, senior advocate P S Narasimha, advocating on behalf of one of the intervenors supporting the farm laws, contended that the farmers' protests had the potential to be "dangerous".

6. Attorney General K K Venugopal supported Narasimha's allegation, maintaining that Khalistanis have infiltrated into the protests. He will file an affidavit in this regard on Wednesday.

7. The court-appointed committee will help in presenting an objective report before the court and is not a mediating committee between the Centre and farmers.

8. Senior Advocate Vikas Singh for Reepal Kansal on the right to protest and guidelines therein said, "Protesters need to get a proper place to protest. A place without visibility, the purpose of the protest is lost." To which the court asked the protesting unions to file an application.

9. "Entry into the city is a decision of the police. We will not interfere in this," the apex court said on protests in Delhi and the tractor rally on Republic Day.

10. Salve also pointed out two things were causing concern, whether MSPs will be dismantled and whether farmers lands will be sold off.

Farmer leaders welcomed the Supreme Court's order to stay the implementation of three farm laws on Tuesday, but said they would not call off their protest until the legislations are repealed.