Farm Laws: Will not appear before SC-appointed panel, say farmers' union leaders

Agitating farmers on Monday made it clear that they will not participate in any proceedings before a Supreme Court-appointed committee to address their concerns on the three farm laws.

The agitating farmers, after consulting lawyers, issued a statement expressing satisfaction at the “comforting words” of the Supreme Court during the hearing and understanding their problem.

The farmers’ organisations “are collectively and individually not willing to participate in any proceedings before a committee that may be appointed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court,” Darshan Pal, the leader of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, which has been spearheading the agitation, said in a statement here.

Pal said the farmers were upset at the attitude and approach of the government which repeatedly told the Court that they will not agree to the discussion for repeal of the laws before the committee.

The farmers also said that they have been told that no hearing of the Supreme Court has been fixed for Tuesday.

“Farmers, and we as their representatives, once again express our gratitude to the Hon'ble Supreme Court but regret our inability to accede their suggestions,” Pal said.

Farmer leaders Pal, Balvir Singh Rajewal, Prem Singh Bhangu, Rajinder Singh, Deep Singh Wala and Jagmohan Singh met the team of lawyers comprising Dushyant Dave, Prashant Bhushan, Colin Gonsalves and H S Phoolka.

The Supreme Court had said it intended to stay the implementation of the farm laws and proposed to constitute an independent committee to resolve the stalemate between the agitating farmers and the Centre.