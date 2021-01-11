Will not appear before SC-appointed panel, say farmers

Farm Laws: Will not appear before SC-appointed panel, say farmers' union leaders

The agitating farmers issued a statement expressing satisfaction at the “comforting words” of the SC during the hearing and understanding their problem

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 11 2021, 21:50 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2021, 21:51 ist
Farmer leaders consult lawyers, refuse to appear before a Supreme Court appointed committee on farm laws. Credit: Special Arrangement

Agitating farmers on Monday made it clear that they will not participate in any proceedings before a Supreme Court-appointed committee to address their concerns on the three farm laws.

The agitating farmers, after consulting lawyers, issued a statement expressing satisfaction at the “comforting words” of the Supreme Court during the hearing and understanding their problem.

Read: 'We don't want anybody’s blood on our hands', warns Supreme Court on farmers' protests

The farmers’ organisations “are collectively and individually not willing to participate in any proceedings before a committee that may be appointed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court,” Darshan Pal, the leader of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, which has been spearheading the agitation, said in a statement here.

Pal said the farmers were upset at the attitude and approach of the government which repeatedly told the Court that they will not agree to the discussion for repeal of the laws before the committee.

The farmers also said that they have been told that no hearing of the Supreme Court has been fixed for Tuesday.

“Farmers, and we as their representatives, once again express our gratitude to the Hon'ble Supreme Court but regret our inability to accede their suggestions,” Pal said.

Farmer leaders Pal, Balvir Singh Rajewal, Prem Singh Bhangu, Rajinder Singh, Deep Singh Wala and Jagmohan Singh met the team of lawyers comprising Dushyant Dave, Prashant Bhushan, Colin Gonsalves and H S Phoolka.

The Supreme Court had said it intended to stay the implementation of the farm laws and proposed to constitute an independent committee to resolve the stalemate between the agitating farmers and the Centre.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Supreme Court
farmers
Farmers protests
farm laws
Farm Bills

What's Brewing

Cult leader jailed for 1,000 years for sex crimes

Cult leader jailed for 1,000 years for sex crimes

Telegram trolls WhatsApp's new policies, fans join in

Telegram trolls WhatsApp's new policies, fans join in

5 Bollywood stars who need to deliver a hit in 2021

5 Bollywood stars who need to deliver a hit in 2021

How Parler became a test of free speech

How Parler became a test of free speech

Virat, Anushka become parents to a baby girl

Virat, Anushka become parents to a baby girl

 