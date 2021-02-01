BUDGET 2021
Myanmar army pledges fresh elections after coup Budget 2021 Live: Budget talks about all-round development, says Modi Implementing 'One Nation, One Ration Card' in 32 states Pensioners above 75 yrs exempted from ITR filing Agriculture infra fund increased to Rs 40,000 cr
LIC IPO to be completed in FY22
Rs 35,400 cr allocated for Covid-19 vaccines in FY22 Railway gets record Rs 1.1 lakh crore Govt allocates Rs 14,100 cr to Bengaluru's Namma Metro FY22 divestment target at Rs 1.75 lakh cr FM proposes raising FDI in insurance sector to 74% Budget 2021 | FM announces Urban Swachh Bharat 2.0 'Voluntary scrapping policy to phase out old vehicles'
Farm stir: Cong MPs protest in LS wearing black robe

Farm stir: Cong MPs from Punjab protest in LS wearing black robes during Budget presentation

The three Congress MPs also met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi inside Parliament house and told him about their protest

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2021, 14:55 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 14:55 ist
Farmers take part in a protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms on the outskirts of Amritsar on February 1, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

Congress MPs from Punjab, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Jasbir Singh Gill and Ravneet Singh Bittu, on Monday, wore black robes in Lok Sabha during the presentation of the Union Budget to express solidarity with protesting farmers and against the three farm laws.

The three MPs from Punjab have been sitting on a dharna at Jantar Mantar here for two months now demanding the repeal of the three farm laws.

Budget 2021 Live on DH

The three MPs on Monday first protested outside Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament house complex and raised slogans against the government, alleging that it is "anti-farmer" and is not listening to the voice of farmers.

"We wore black clothes during the budget presentation as a mark of solidarity with the protesting farmers and against the 'anti-farmer' attitude of this government which is not repealing the farm laws as demanded by the farmers," Gill told PTI.

Various slogans were written on the black robes sported by the three MPs like 'farm laws responsible for death of farmers, should be repealed', 'black laws should be scrapped' and 'I am a farmer, I am a farm labour, please do not deceive me'.

 

Gill said since the budget presentation was a constitutional function, they did not create any disturbance when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 20021-22.

The three Congress MPs also met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi inside Parliament house and told him about their protest.

The Congress has been demanding the repeal of the farm laws and said it stood with the protesting farmers and their demands.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and parts of UP have been protesting at Delhi's borders for over two months now, demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

farmers
Farmers protests
Farm Bills
Union Budget 2021
Union Budget

What's Brewing

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

 