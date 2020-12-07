Farmers ask political parties supporting 'Bharat Bandh' to keep aside their flags

Farmers agitating against the agricultural reforms of the Modi government claimed support from a cross-section of the society in their call for a nationwide shutdown on Tuesday, even as it appealed to political parties to keep the party flag aside if they planned to join them.

At least 24 parties, including Congress, DMK, Trinamool Congress, NCP, Left outfits, have declared support to the Bharat Bandh call given by the farmers, prompting the BJP to launch a sharp counter-attack on political rivals, accusing them of hypocrisy and contending that they had pursued same farm reforms while in power.

“The Bandh will be observed for the whole day tomorrow. Chakka Jam will be from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.,” Darshan Pal, President, Krantikari Kisan Union, told reporters on Monday evening.

As their agitation against the three farm laws on the Delhi border entered the 12th day, the farmers' organisations appeared apprehensive that the political involvement could weaken their protest.

“We thank all the political parties for their support but would request them to keep their party flags aside and join us. If we allow political parties on our platform, it will weaken our agitation,” Darshan Pal said.

He also appealed to the farmers to maintain peace during the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday and not enter into fights or scuffles with anyone to enforce the shutdown.

BJP chief ministers Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vijay Rupani, Manohar Lal Khattar hit out at the opposition parties for "politicising the farmers' agitation".

"It is an example of their double character and how they fire from the shoulders of innocent farmers to create anarchy and disorder," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adiytanath said.

Bhartiya Kisan Sangh, affiliated to the RSS, distanced itself from the Bandh call given by the farmers and announced that it was agreeable to certain amendments to the three laws.

It also expressed apprehension that the farmers’ protest could take a violent turn, repeating the “painful” incidents of Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh in 2017 when six farmers were killed in police firing.

“It is evident that some anti-social elements, external forces and some political parties are manoeuvring this demonstration towards acrimony,” the BKS said in a statement.