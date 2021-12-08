Farmers’ body accepts Centre's fresh proposal

A final decision on calling off the farmer agitation was delayed for a day more even as the Centre gave a fresh draft proposal to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which had flagged certain objections to the government’s written proposal on Wednesday that talked about withdrawing cases against farmers after end of agitation and including non-SKM members in the committee to discuss MSP issue.

No final decision could be taken on the second consecutive day of the meeting of SKM at the Singhu border on Wednesday even as farmer leaders claimed that a consensus among farmer leaders has been reached on the governments’ fresh proposal and they are now awaiting a formal communication regarding its acceptance on the letterhead of the central government.

“Consensus has been reached on the government’s fresh proposal. Now, a formal communication signed on the government’s letterhead is awaited. SKM will meet again tomorrow at twelve noon, at the Singhu Border, to take a formal decision thereafter to lift the morchas,” the SKM said in a statement.

Indications emerged that the farmer unions could announce the end of the agitation on Thursday morning even as farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said no decision has yet been arrived on calling off the agitation.

“The ball is now in the government’s court. We will announce the final decision tomorrow,” another farmer leader Yudhvir Singh, who is one among the five farmer leaders named by SMK to participate in the MSP discussion, told reporters after the farmer body meeting on Wednesday.

The five-member panel of SKM, which huddled to discuss the government’s fresh proposal, said it was “hopeful of a resolution”.

After discussing the draft proposal among themselves, the panel members put forth their views on it in the larger meeting of SKM, an umbrella body of 40 farmer organisations, which had on Tuesday raised objections to the government’s proposals saying they are opposed to the inclusion of “pro farm bill” leaders in the panel on MSP and demanded only members from SKM should be included in the MSP panel.

