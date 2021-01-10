Farmers' body moves SC seeking to highlight benefits of farm laws

The Consortium of Indian Farmers Association (CIFA), a body for the empowerment of professional farmers and policy advocacy, has approached the Supreme Court to highlight the benefits of three farm laws being opposed by farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh by blocking Delhi borders for over 40 days.

The body, through its advocate and chief adviser P Chengal Reddy, contended that the farm reforms are beneficial to enable increased income to farmers and growth of agriculture.

"Service and industry grew at the rate of 10% since the liberalisation of 1990s, whereas the farm sector remained stagnated at 2% growth. It is because of denial of access to modern technologies, lack of investment and restricted markets," it submitted.

It also pointed out that the National Commission on Farmers (Dr M S Swaminathan Committee report) recommended reforms in various sectors, including removing restrictions on movement, storage, processing, exports. It also favoured the modification of tenancy laws and allowing contract farming.

It claimed the farmers producing 321 million tons of fruit and vegetables, 26 Mt pulses, 33 Mt oil seeds, 6.42 Mt spices, 282 lakh tons of sugar were suffering due to the inability to get profitable returns.

"We have no procurement facility. Major problems are huge wastage due to lack of storage, processing and exports. Quality is also low due to the lack of extension services. Productivity is very low due to the non-adoption of technologies and rain-dependent farming. Farmers' leader late Sharad Joshi and our organisation demanded free-market policies," it said.

The recently enacted farm laws would help farmers to directly send their produce to processing industries, exporters as well as super bazaars. It would also allow farmers to have long-term MoU with markets, where they will get quality inputs, extension services, credit, and crop insurance, as well as mutually agreed price.

The new laws would also help farmers to hypothecate produce and get bank loans. It will stop distress sale during the harvesting season and act as a price discovery system and allow online selling to anyone across the country as per the choice, it said.

The organisation also claimed the statues would also help in consolidating lands and take up and long-term crop planning for commercial crops and plantations. It will enable a five to 10-year lease agreement to enable investment in high-value crops.