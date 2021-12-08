Farmers' body SKM to hold urgent meeting at 10 am today

Samyukt Kisan Morcha's 5-member committee will hold an urgent meeting in New Delhi at 10 am on Wednesday.

DH on Tuesday reported that the government had accepted most of the farm unions' demands. However, some points of divergence still remain, mainly on the issue of the timing of the withdrawal of cases against protesters and the constitution of the panel on MSP.

The agitation could be called off on Wednesday but a final decision on it would be taken on Wednesday afternoon after another round of meeting by the protesting unions who seem to have reached a consensus on their final course of the agitation, which has kept the political pot boiling in the country since November 26 last year.

More to follow...

