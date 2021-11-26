Farmers celebrate one year of protests at Delhi borders

Hundreds of farmers gathered at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders abutting the national capital to mark one year of the protests against three farm laws which Prime Minister Narendra Modi dramatically announced to repeal last week.

Riding on tractors, chanting slogans, and distributing sweets, the protestors celebrated the government decision to repeal the three farm laws, but appeared ready for fresh battle to demand legal cover for Minimum Support Price, withdrawal of cases against protestors and shelving of amendments to the Electricity Act.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which has been spearheading the year-long protests against the three farm laws, is expected to meet on Saturday to decide on the future course of the agitation, which has won supporters far and wide.

“It has been a year of unmatched struggle mixed with happiness and sadness. We have been fighting and winning. We will fight and we will win. MSP law is farmers' right,” BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said.

The government has set in motion the process to repeal the three farm laws and a Bill to the effect is expected to be placed in Parliament as early as Monday.

The BJP and Congress have issued three-line whips to its members of Parliament to remain present in their respective Houses next week for important legislative business.

The opposition is expected to push for a discussion on the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, when it is taken up in Parliament next week.

Since the Prime Minister’s announcement to repeal the three farm laws, the government has been in an overdrive to publicise the quick actions to implement his assurances.

The protesting farmers have already announced that they will await a formal withdrawal of the three farm laws in Parliament before taking any decision on the future of the year-long agitation.

The farmers had planned a daily tractor march to Parliament for the duration of the Winter Session beginning Monday and intend to proceed as planned despite the government’s announ

