'Farmers' kin want justice': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra writes to PM Modi over Lakhimpur violence

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding justice for farmers who were mowed down during a protest in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

"I have written to PM Modi that person who mowed down farmers (in Lakhimpur) is son of MoS Home, and due to political pressure, the Uttar Pradesh government had tried suppressing the justice...," Priyanka told at a press conference.

Adding that families of those farmers want justice, Priyanka told PM Modi that he should not attend the DGP and IG conference in Lucknow. "If he is genuinely concerned about farmers, he should not share the dais with MoS Home Ajay Mishra whose son is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri case," she said.

"...and if he (MoS) continues (to be on the post), justice can't be served," she added.

