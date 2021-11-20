Lakhimpur farmers' kin want justice: Priyanka to PM

'Farmers' kin want justice': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra writes to PM Modi over Lakhimpur violence

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 20 2021, 10:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2021, 10:55 ist
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Credit: Screengrab of YouTube video/Indian National Congress

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding justice for farmers who were mowed down during a protest in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. 

"I have written to PM Modi that person who mowed down farmers (in Lakhimpur) is son of MoS Home, and due to political pressure, the Uttar Pradesh government had tried suppressing the justice...," Priyanka told at a press conference.

Adding that families of those farmers want justice, Priyanka told PM Modi that he should not attend the DGP and IG conference in Lucknow. "If he is genuinely concerned about farmers, he should not share the dais with MoS Home Ajay Mishra whose son is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri case," she said.

 "...and if he (MoS) continues (to be on the post), justice can't be served," she added.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Congress
Lakhimpur
Uttar Pradesh
India News
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Are OTT channels star struck?

Are OTT channels star struck?

DH Toon | Farmers of the country have the last laugh

DH Toon | Farmers of the country have the last laugh

Bengaluru: Pedestrianise, boost air quality

Bengaluru: Pedestrianise, boost air quality

Guptill surpasses Kohli to become top T20I run-scorer

Guptill surpasses Kohli to become top T20I run-scorer

Bunty Aur Babli 2 review: A dull comedy caper

Bunty Aur Babli 2 review: A dull comedy caper

Is China building serial dams for 'water war' in Asia?

Is China building serial dams for 'water war' in Asia?

 