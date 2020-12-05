Farmers' leaders go on 'maun vrat' in meeting; Centre proposes another meeting on Dec 9

The Modi government appears to be headed for a confrontation with the farmers as there was no resolution found on Saturday, as the latter's protest for the rollback of the recently introduced agricultural reforms continues.

The fifth round of talks between the farmers’ organisations and the Modi government ended in a deadlock with the farmers' groups observing a "maun vrat” (vow of silence) during the six-hour-long deliberation, as Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar ruled out rollback of the farm laws.

During the talks, the farmer leaders insisted on repealing of the three farm laws and offered to amend some sections of the legislation to address the concerns of the agitating farmers. Both the sides agreed to meet again on December 9, when the government is expected to present a concrete proposal to end the deadlock.

“We have told farmers that the government will consider their aspects. It would have been easier for us to find a solution if we get suggestions from farmers’ leaders,” Tomar told reporters after the meeting.

Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that the government will prepare a draft of the changes they propose to make to the farm laws after consulting the states.

“Discussions were held on MSP too but we said that we should also take up laws and talk about their rollback,” Tikait said.

The six-hour talks witnessed some dramatic moments as farmer leaders’ were exasperated over the government’s approach and took to displaying placards to respond to the ministers’ queries.

The ministers also requested the protestors to send the elderly and the children home from the protest sites due to cold weather and the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to reports, six protestors have already died in the past ten days while one of the interlocutors Balbir Singh Rajewal also underwent a medical check-up after he complained of dizziness.

The protesting farmers received support from trade union leaders and artists with popular Punjabi actor Diljit Singh Dosanjh addressing the protestor at the Singhu border in north Delhi.