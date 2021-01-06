Farmers' protest highlights: Unions must understand sentiments behind farm reforms, says Tomar

Farmers protesting against the new Central agriculture laws deferred their proposed tractor march from January 6 to January 7 due to a bad weather forecast, even as they asserted they will intensify their stir in the coming days. A stalemate continued on January 6 between the government and a representative group of thousands of protesting farmers, as the unions stuck to their demand for the repeal of three farm laws right from the beginning of the meeting even as the ministers listed various benefits of the Acts. Stay tuned to DH for more latest updates.
People have rejected Opposition's 'lies and hypocrisy': BJP
BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar alleged that opposition parties have been trying to incite groups of citizens as he referred to farmers' protest against three agri laws and also the earlier agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
Read more
Large number of farmers supporting farm laws; Protesting unions must understand sentiments behind farm reforms: Tomar
He also expressed confidence that the protesting unions will focus on farmers' interests and help the government reach a solution through constructive dialogue.
Read more
Women cultivate a new voice in Indian farm protests
India's agriculture sector is notoriously male-dominated, but thousands of women have become a pillar of the farmer protests blocking roads into New Delhi that have become a huge challenge to the government.
Read more
SC expresses concern over deadlock on farm laws, to take up matter on January 11
The Supreme Court Wednesday said it would hear on January 11 a batch of pleas challenging the new farm laws as also the ones raising issues related to the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi borders.
Read more
A farmer comes out of his tent along a highway blocked by farmers protesting against the central government's recent agricultural reforms, at the Gazipur Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border in Ghaziabad on January 6, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo
Farm laws: Congress workers stage protest in Hassan
Supporting the farmers, who are staging a protest near Delhi, against the amendments to the farm laws, by the Union government, Congress workers of Hassan district staged a protest, by blocking the road in Hassan on Tuesday.
Read More
Corporatism as farm laws
The most complex aspect of our democratic system is the subtle management of the separation of powers between the Union and the states; it should have been the simplest. The Constitution, in its very first Article, states univocally that “India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States.” It stands to reason that the Centre cannot take the states for granted in our constitutional system.
Read More
Farmers defer Jan 6 tractor march by a day over poor weather forecast
Protesting farmer unions Tuesday deferred their proposed tractor march from January 6 to January 7 due to a bad weather forecast, even as they asserted they will intensify their stir in the coming days.
Read More
Firm on demands, farmers in Delhi brave cold, rains
Camping at Delhi borders for over a month now, protesting farmers seem undeterred in the face of severe cold, rains and waterlogging, and firm on their demands for repeal of farm laws and legal backing for MSP even as talks with the government remained inconclusive.
Read More
Assembly session to be convened to pass resolution against farm laws: Bengal CM
Continuing her tirade against the Centre over the new farm laws, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said arrangements would soon be made to convene an assembly session to pass a resolution against the contentious legislations.
Read More
Congress offers aid to kin of farmers who died during protests
Haryana Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said the Congress Legislature Party will provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to families of farmers who have died during the agitation against the Centre’s farm laws.
Read More
PM understands Punjab very well and gives priority to farmers: BJP Punjab leader Surjit Kumar Jyani after meeting Narendra Modi
Farmers should not be adamant, they should leave their demand of repealing agri laws: Punjab BJP leader Surjit Kumar Jyani after meeting PM