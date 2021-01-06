Farmers' protest highlights: Unions must understand sentiments behind farm reforms, says Tomar

Farmers protesting against the new Central agriculture laws deferred their proposed tractor march from January 6 to January 7 due to a bad weather forecast, even as they asserted they will intensify their stir in the coming days. A stalemate continued on January 6 between the government and a representative group of thousands of protesting farmers, as the unions stuck to their demand for the repeal of three farm laws right from the beginning of the meeting even as the ministers listed various benefits of the Acts. Stay tuned to DH for more latest updates.