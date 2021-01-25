Farmers' protest live: Farmers from across Maharashtra gather at Mumbai's Azad Maidan

With a day to go for the tractor parade, the Delhi Police is making tight security arrangements at the three border points of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur. Police also said that over 300 Twitter handles were generated from Pakistan to disrupt farmers' tractor rally, adding that there were approximately 12,000 to 13,000 tractors from Punjab, Haryana and other neighbouring states stationed at various Delhi border points. 11 rounds of talks between farmers and the Modi government over the farm sector reforms, stretching over 45 hours, have been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride. Stay tuned for more updates.
Farmers from various districts of Maharashtra gather at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, in protest against farm laws
Farmers arrive from various parts of Maharashtra to participate in a rally at the Azad Maidan against new farm laws, in Mumbai, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. | PTI
We feel that the kind of permission granted to us for tractor rally is not right: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee's Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra
We feel that the kind of permission granted to us for tractor rally is not right. We wanted to go to the old Ring Road but we were given conditional permission & assigned the portion that comes largely under Haryana: Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee
All we're saying is that we don't want to go there, we just want to go to Ring Road. We'll have a meeting with Police at 10 am today over this. It will then be decided where will we finally go. After the meeting, we'll decide the time & route of the rally, he added.
ANI
Farmers, with their tractors, continue to gather at the Ghazipur border (UP-Delhi border) ahead of their proposed Tractor Rally tomorrow
Tractors arrive at Singhu border as farmers gear up for their Jan 26 tractors rally, during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 | PTI
Republic Day: Farmers' tractor rally in Bengaluru on Jan 26
The rally will begin from Nice Junction at Tumkur Road and proceed towards Goraguntepalya, Yashwantpur before reaching Circle Maramma Temple near Malleshwaram 18th cross. From there, the farmers will reach Freedom Park via Ananda Rao Circle.
Read more
Tractor parade not to conquer Delhi but to win hearts of people: Farmers' unions
"Remember, our aim is not to conquer Delhi, but to win over the hearts of the people of this county."
This is the message the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the farmers' protests at Delhi borders against the three contentious farm laws, to its supporters taking out the 'tractor parade' on Tuesday soon after the conclusion of theRepublic Day parade.
Read more
Farmers set for tractor rally on Republic Day; Delhi Police step up security
Farmers leaders and police officials held multiple rounds of talks on holding the tractor parade and a final settlement came on Sunday afternoon when police allowed farmers to enter "respectable distance" into Delhi from three of the five borders where they are sitting in protest against the three contentious farm laws, which they want the government to repeal.
Read more
11 rounds and 45 hours of talks, yet deadlock over farm laws continues
There have been moments of high drama and some serious negotiations but little agreement as farmers protesting on Delhi’s borders since November 26 remained firm on their demand for repeal and the government stuck to its stand for anything but repeal.
Read more