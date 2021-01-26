Farmers' tractor rally live updates: Farmers head towards Delhi; Police permit 5-hour window for rally after R-Day parade

Farmer unions protesting against the three agriculture reform laws brought in by the Centre are going to take out a tractor rally in Delhi today, on the 72nd Republic Day. The unions were given permission to take the rally out only after accepting 37 conditions set by the Delhi Police, including a cap of 5,000 farmers and 5,000 tractors, and a deployment of 2,500 volunteers on the three routes to Delhi allowed by the police from Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders. Stay tuned for live updates.
Constitutional Morality: Whither the Republic?
As we celebrate the 72nd Republic Day today, democracies across the world are at risk, with the rise of populist and authoritarian regimes. India has been no exception under the current political regime.The rise of authoritarian regimes and its implications for democratic decline is a global phenomenon. The Varieties of Democracy (V-Dem), in its annual Democracy Report 2018, “Democracy for All?” noted that “autocratisation is now manifesting in a number of large countries, including Brazil, India, Russia, Turkey, and the United States.
Police say no to tractors, farmers threaten to shut roads
The farmers’ association has threatened that they would block highways connecting the city if their tractors are stopped midway to the capital and they are prevented from participating in the rally on Republic Day.
5,000 tractors, 2,500 volunteers, 5-hour window: Delhi Police's 37 conditions for farmers' tractor rally on R-Day
Ahead of farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, the Delhi Police on Monday issued a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to the farmer unions with 37 conditions to be followed during the march.
