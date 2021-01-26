Farmers' tractor rally live updates: Farmers head towards Delhi; Police permit 5-hour window for rally after R-Day parade

Farmer unions protesting against the three agriculture reform laws brought in by the Centre are going to take out a tractor rally in Delhi today, on the 72nd Republic Day. The unions were given permission to take the rally out only after accepting 37 conditions set by the Delhi Police, including a cap of 5,000 farmers and 5,000 tractors, and a deployment of 2,500 volunteers on the three routes to Delhi allowed by the police from Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders. Stay tuned for live updates.