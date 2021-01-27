Farmers' protest news update: Delhi Police register four FIRs in connection with farmers' tractor parade

With the chaos during farmers' tractor rally erupting in the capital and the incident of flags being hoisted at the Red Fort, political parties struggled to come out with a proper response. They, however, distanced themselves from "violence" in the agitation. The farmers’ unions claimed anti-social elements had infiltrated the agitation as a conspiracy to discredit the agitation. Centre has decided to deploy additional paramilitary troops in Delhi to restore peace and maintain law and order; a decision arrived after a marathon meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah. Stay tuned for more updates.
Tractor parade: 41 policemen injured in farmers' violence at Red Fort
Almost half of the policemen injured in the farmers' violence on Tuesday were at the Red Fort where several police personnel fell or jumped tens of feet down a wall after being pushed to the edge by a marauding mob.
DH Toon | When farmers found resonance in Tagore's words (Cartoonist: Sajith Kumar, DHNS)
Farmer leaders cry conspiracy as protests turn violent
After day-long chaos in the national capital, the farmers’ unions on Tuesday called off the Kisan Ganatantra Parade and claimed anti-social elements had infiltrated theagitation as a conspiracy to discredit the agitation.
More paramilitary forces being deployed in Delhi after violence during farmers' tractor rally
Taking no chances in the wake of violence and clashes during tractor parade of farmers, Centre on Tuesday decided to deploy additional paramilitary troops in Delhi to restore peace and maintain law and order;a decision arrived after a marathon meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah.
Red Fort 'siege' by protesting farmers creates unease among Opposition parties
