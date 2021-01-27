Farmers' protest news update: Delhi Police register four FIRs in connection with farmers' tractor parade

With the chaos during farmers' tractor rally erupting in the capital and the incident of flags being hoisted at the Red Fort, political parties struggled to come out with a proper response. They, however, distanced themselves from "violence" in the agitation. The farmers’ unions claimed anti-social elements had infiltrated the agitation as a conspiracy to discredit the agitation. Centre has decided to deploy additional paramilitary troops in Delhi to restore peace and maintain law and order; a decision arrived after a marathon meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah. Stay tuned for more updates.