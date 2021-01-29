Farmers' protest news updates: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri Border

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) here on Thursday announced it was ending its protest against the farm laws citing the violence during farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and six journalists have been booked by the Noida Police for sedition, among other charges, over the violence during farmers' tractor rally in Delhi. On January 26, thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor rally. Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Stay tuned for more updates.
Makeshift tents at the site of farmers' ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Delhi-Ghazipur border, near New Delhi, Thursday, January 28, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo
Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri Border where farmers are protesting against farm laws.
Delhi Traffic Police informs commuters about closed routes
Singhu, Auchandi, Mangesh, Saboli, Piau Maniyari borders closed. Lampur, Safiabad, Singhu school & Palla toll tax borders opened. Traffic diverted from NH44 near DSIDC Narela. Avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road & NH 44: Delhi Traffic Police
Gazipur border closed. Traffic diverted from NH 24, NH 9, Road no 56, 57 A, Kondli, Paper market, Telco T point, EDM Mall, Akshardham & Nizammudin Khatta. Traffic is very heavy in the area & Vikas marg: Delhi Traffic Police
Agitating farmers raise slogans 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan', 'Inquilab Zindabad' at Ghazipur border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh). Uttar Pradesh Police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) deployed left the protest site late last night.
Shashi Tharoor, 6 journalists booked for sedition in UP over Republic Day violence in Delhi
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and six journalists have been booked by the Noida Police for sedition, among other charges, over the violence during farmers' tractor rally in Delhi, officials said on Thursday.
Farmers at Ghazipur border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) continue sit-in protest against the Centre's farm laws.
Farmer leaders at Singhu take out 'Sadbhavna' rally to reinforce unity among protesters
Farmer union leaders took out a "Sadbhavna rally" from the Singhu border on Thursday to reinforce a sense of unity among the protestors, two days after their tractor parade turned violent, leaving 394 security personnel injured and one agitator dead.
R' Day violence: Delhi police issues lookout notices against farmer leaders; ultimatum to protesters to vacate UP gate in Ghaziabad
Delhi Police Thursday issued lookout notices against farmer leaders and announced a probe into the "conspiracy" behind the Republic Day violence, even as the Ghaziabad administration gave an ultimatum to the protesters at UP Gate to vacate the site by midnight.
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, however, told reporters at the UP gate in Ghazipur bordering Delhi that he would rather commit suicide than leave and end the protest against the farm laws, setting the stage for a confrontation with security personnel. Thousands of farmers from the BKU are camping at the protest site since November 28.
Members of police cross a road divider at a site where farmers have gathered to protest against farm laws at Ghaziabad, India, January 28, 2021. Credit: Reuters Photo
Will not be intimidated by Delhi Police notices, govt trying to end movement: Samyukta Kisan Morcha
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Thursday said it will not be intimidated by the notices sent to its leaders by Delhi Police and alleged that the government is trying to put an end to the farmers' movement against agri laws by blaming it for the violence during the January 26 tractor rally.
15 more detained in connection with Republic Day violence in Delhi
The Delhi Police on Thursday detained 15 more people for their suspected involvement in the violence during the farmers' tractor parade in the national capital on January 26, officials said.
Farmers wrapped in blankets sit on a blocked highway as they continue to protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms, at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border in Ghazipur on January 28, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo
Budget 2021: Farm sector needs urgent support
It is apparent that the crisis in Indian agriculture has manifested itself in the present opposition to the farm laws. It is probably for the first time in recent decades that the Union Budget will be presented under the shadow of one of the largest protests of its kind in the country.
Budget session of Parliament set to be stormy amid farm laws debate
The crucial Budget session of Parliament is set for a stormy start with as many as 18 opposition parties announcing their decision to boycott the President's address to a joint sitting of both houses on Friday, in solidarity with the farmers agitating against the three contentious farm laws.
welcome to DH's live coverage of the farmers' protests.