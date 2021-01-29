Farmers' protest news updates: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri Border

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) here on Thursday announced it was ending its protest against the farm laws citing the violence during farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and six journalists have been booked by the Noida Police for sedition, among other charges, over the violence during farmers' tractor rally in Delhi. On January 26, thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor rally. Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Stay tuned for more updates.