Farmers' protest news updates: Delhi court to pass order on bail plea of arrested journalist

A Delhi court will pass the order today on the bail plea of freelance journalist Mandeep Punia arrested by the Delhi Police from the Singhu border. Farmer unions have announced a countrywide 'chakka jam' on February 6. The Delhi Police is currently probing the Republic Day violence, wherein it has lodged multiple FIRs and booked, among others, several farmer leaders leading the protests at the national capital's borders since November-end. Twitter has blocked several accounts and tweets after the government asked the microblogging platform to take action against 250 handles and posts for containing 'false and provocative content' related to the ongoing farmers' agitation. Stay tuned for more updates.
Protesting farmers announce nationwide 'chakka jam' on February 6 for three hours
Farmer unions Monday announced a countrywide 'chakka jam' on February 6 when they would block national and state highways for three hours in protest against the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities and other issues.
A farmer at Singhu border during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi, Monday. Credit: PTI Photo
Only concerned about having farm laws repealed, Budget does not matter: Farmers
Farmers protesting at various sites on the border of Delhi on Monday unequivocally said they are only concerned about their common goal of having the three farm laws repealed, and what has been offered to the agriculture sector in the Union budget did not matter.
Women raise slogans at Singhu border during farmers' ongoing protest against farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Monday. Credit: PTI Photo
Mobile internet suspension now extended only in seven Haryana districts
The Haryana government on Monday further extended the suspension of mobile internet services till 5 pm on February 2 in seven districts of the state “to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order” amid protests by farmers against three new farm laws that witnessed violence earlier this week.
Twitter 'withholds' accounts of farmer protesters, magazine among others, later restores them
Microblogging site Twitter on Monday restored several accounts after "withholding" them. These included accounts linked to the farmers’ protest at Delhi borders and the Caravan magazine.
Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava during a visit to the Ghazipur border to take a stock of the security arrangements, in New Delhi, Monday, February 1, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo
Farmers protest continues; Govt says discussion is the only solution
Amid no sign of abatement of the farmers' protest after more than two months, the Government reached out to farmers yet again after the presentation of the Union Budget, which Prime Minister Narendra said, has "farmers at its heart".
Farmers' protest: Internet suspended at Delhi borders till 11 pm on Feb 2
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday extended the suspension of internet services at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri, the borders with Delhi where farmers are protesting, and adjoining localities until Tuesday night.
