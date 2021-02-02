Farmers' protest news updates: Delhi court to pass order on bail plea of arrested journalist

A Delhi court will pass the order today on the bail plea of freelance journalist Mandeep Punia arrested by the Delhi Police from the Singhu border. Farmer unions have announced a countrywide 'chakka jam' on February 6. The Delhi Police is currently probing the Republic Day violence, wherein it has lodged multiple FIRs and booked, among others, several farmer leaders leading the protests at the national capital's borders since November-end. Twitter has blocked several accounts and tweets after the government asked the microblogging platform to take action against 250 handles and posts for containing 'false and provocative content' related to the ongoing farmers' agitation. Stay tuned for more updates.